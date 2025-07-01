HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Registers 14 Per Cent Growth In June 2025, Marks Its Best Quarter For Suvs

Mahindra registers 14 per cent growth in June 2025, marks its best quarter for SUVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2025, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Mahindra & Mahindra marks an 18 per cent year-on-year increase in SUV sales. Including exports, the company sold a total of 48,329 utility vehicles during the month.

Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra & Mahindra marked its best-ever quarter for SUV sales in June 2025, achieving an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra & Mahindra marked its best-ever quarter for SUV sales in June 2025, achieving an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra XUV500 2025 arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in total auto sales for June 2025, with volumes hitting 78,969 units across all segments. The growth in sales was driven by sustained demand within the utility vehicles and three-wheeler segments. This aided the company in concluding its best-ever quarter for SUV sales, marking an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the segment.

In the passenger vehicles segment, domestic SUV sales stood out with 47,306 units sold in June 2025, compared to the 40,022 units sold in the same month last year. The company sold a total of 48,329 utility vehicles during the month, including exports.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra reported total domestic commercial vehicle sales of 20,575 units. Within the segment, three-wheeler sales saw a strong 37 per cent jump to 8,454 units, up from 6,180 units in the year-ago period. Total exports grew marginally to 2,634 units, marking a one per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Also Read : Mahindra teases Vision.T concept car ahead of August 15 unveiling. Everything to expect

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, said that June capped off the company’s best-ever quarter for SUV sales. “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same month last year," he said.

Mahindra sales in the Farm Equipment Sector (FES):

In June 2025, Mahindra registered total tractor sales of 53,392 units, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year sales growth. Domestic sales totalled 51,769 units, up from 45,888 units in the same period last year. Total tractor exports additionally grew by 13 per cent, with 1,623 units shipped to international markets.

Mahindra launches Scorpio-N ADAS in June 2025:

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the ADAS-equipped Scorpio-N in India with a starting price tag of 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes equipped with 10 Level 2 ADAS features in the top-spec Z8L trim across both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The Indian manufacturer has further added a new Z8T variant with more features to the Scorpio-N lineup. This is positioned between the Z8 and Z8L and carries an ex-showroom price tag of 20.29 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2025, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: auto sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.