Mahindra Vision S & Vision X concepts revealed based on NU_IQ platform

Mahindra has unveiled the new Vision S and Vision X concepts, previewing future models slated to join the automaker’s lineup. The new Mahindra Vision S and X concepts are based on the NU_IQ platform, joining the Vision T and SXT prototypes that the company revealed on India’s 77th Independence Day.

The new Mahindra Vision S and X concepts are based on the NU_IQ platform, joining the Vision T and SXT prototypes that the company has revealed.

The Mahindra Vision S is likely to be a new offering in the Scorpio family with rugged looks, a boxy silhouette, and more

Mahindra Vision S

The new Mahindra Vision S previews a new rugged SUV, which is likely to join the Scorpio family. The Vision S gets boxy proportions with new vertically stacked LED DRLs on the front profile and L-shaped headlamps. The bumper gets pixel-themed fog lamps integrated at the corners, while there seems to be a radar in the centre, suggesting features like ADAS on the SUV.

The Mahindra Vision X could likely be a new XUV-based offering positioned above the XUV 3XO

Mahindra Vision X

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Vision X concept previews an upcoming model, which could join the XUV family in the brand's lineup. The concept hints at a young and dynamic design with sharp lines and a coupe-like roofline. The rear windscreen appears to be raked as well. The front gets new LED DRLs, while the headlamps are integrated into the bumper.

The profile gets side skirts identical to the ones on the Mahindra BE 6, while the conventional ORVMs have been replaced with cameras on either side. The Mahindra Vision X could preview a new family SUV, which sits above the XUV 3XO, and could be a BE 6-sized rival powered by petrol and diesel engines.

Mahindra is yet to reveal the technical specifications on the new Vision X and Vision S concepts, but the automaker has confirmed that the new NU_IQ platform will be a flexible modular architecture, which will underpin ICE and electric powertrains. The company will also be able to roll out full-size as well as sub-four-metre offerings under the new platform. Apart from the Vision X and S, the automaker took the wraps off the Vision T and SXT concepts at its Freedon NU event.

