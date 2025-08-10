HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition unveiled to mark 10 years of Nexa

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2025, 12:00 pm
Based on the Alpha plus variant with the strong hybrid powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition retains the basic design of the mid size SUV, however gets few distinct cosmetic changes.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition gets an all black theme
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition gets an all black theme
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition has been unveiled in a bid to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail channel. As NEXA’s flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition is said to be built on the model’s established credentials of exceptional performance and premium styling.

The company noted that exuding Nexa’s philosophy of refined sophistication and understated elegance, the ‘Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq’ Edition is crafted to resonate with individuals who seek discerning style and sophistication in every drive. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the limited edition captures the essence of indulgence, offering an SUV that not only performs exceptionally but also aligns perfectly with the refined lifestyles of our discerning buyers." He added that since its debut, the Grand Vitara has garnered an exceptional response, achieving the milestone of 300,000 sales in just 32 months.

Also Read : 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched with 6 airbags and more features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition: Design

Based on the Alpha plus variant with the strong hybrid powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition retains the basic design of the mid size SUV, however gets few distinct cosmetic changes. It gets an all new matte black exterior paint finish along with all-black interior of the standard Grand Vitara with perforated faux leather upholstery and champagne gold accents.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition: Features

In terms of features, the new edition gets the same set of features as the standard Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Strong Hybrid. It gets a panoramic sunroof along with ventilated front seats with perforated faux leather. The cabin further features a 9 inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, complemented by Clarion sound system.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki sees compact car uptick in July amid structural stress in entry segment

In terms of safety and convenience, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq gets a 360 view camera and Head-Up Display (HUD). Additionally, Suzuki Connect provides smart, connected car capabilities with remote access features, creating a truly modern and connected SUV experience. The Grand Vitara comes equipped with the NEXA Safety Shield - a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. This includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 3-point seat belts with reminders and more.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition: Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq features the 1.5L self charging hybrid powertrain termed as the ‘intelligent hybrid system’ paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Together, this powertrain delivers a combined output of 114 bhp – while the engine produces 91 bhp and a torque of 122 Nm, the motor puts out 79 bhp of power and 141 Nm of torque. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl on the strong hybrid version of the Grand Vitara

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2025, 12:00 pm IST

