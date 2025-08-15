BMW to hike prices across range by up to 3% from September 1

BMW India has announced it plans to increase prices by up to three per cent with effect from September 1, 2025. The price hike will affect all models in BMW’s lineup in the country. The luxury automaker attributed factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics, which have led to increased material and logistics costs, prompting the price increment.

The BMW range starts from ₹46.90 lakh for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, going up to ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom) for the XM performance SUV. This is BMW’s third price hike this year. The carmaker previously increased prices in January and April.

BMW says several factors, like forex impact and global supply chain dynamics, led to an increase in prices

Speaking about the increment, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs. Our commitment to offer the best value and experience throughout the customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers."

BMW India Range

BMW has had a strong sales momentum in the first half of the year, and the automaker is looking to sustain that growth in the second half as well. The company retails a host of locally assembled and fully imported offerings in India. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i, and iX1 Long Wheelbase are locally assembled at the automaker’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the BMW i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM make up for models that arrive as Completely Built Units (CBU).

