HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Bmw To Hike Prices Across Range By Up To 3% From September 1

BMW to hike prices across range by up to 3% from September 1

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2025, 13:57 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The price hike will affect both locally assembled and completely built units in BMW India's lineup.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
The price hike affects all models in BMW India's lineup
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
The price hike affects all models in BMW India's lineup
View Personalised Offers on
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

BMW India has announced it plans to increase prices by up to three per cent with effect from September 1, 2025. The price hike will affect all models in BMW’s lineup in the country. The luxury automaker attributed factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics, which have led to increased material and logistics costs, prompting the price increment.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

BMW Car Prices To Increase From September

The BMW range starts from 46.90 lakh for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, going up to 2.60 crore (ex-showroom) for the XM performance SUV. This is BMW’s third price hike this year. The carmaker previously increased prices in January and April.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 51.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tayron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tayron
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India, starts at 46.90 lakh. Check details

BMW iX1 LWB
BMW says several factors, like forex impact and global supply chain dynamics, led to an increase in prices
BMW iX1 LWB
BMW says several factors, like forex impact and global supply chain dynamics, led to an increase in prices

Speaking about the increment, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs. Our commitment to offer the best value and experience throughout the customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers."

BMW India Range

BMW has had a strong sales momentum in the first half of the year, and the automaker is looking to sustain that growth in the second half as well. The company retails a host of locally assembled and fully imported offerings in India. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i, and iX1 Long Wheelbase are locally assembled at the automaker’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the BMW i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM make up for models that arrive as Completely Built Units (CBU).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2025, 13:57 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.