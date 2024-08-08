Auto news recap, August 7: Tata Curvv EV launched, Ola electric bike teased…

Hello and welcome to your ultimate destination for a quick recap of all major developments from the Indian and global automotive world. As the festive season begins, manufacturers in India are gearing up to drive out new and updated models while even discounts are aplenty. Do not miss out on the most essential updates that matter the most. Here is a quick look at the key highlights of the developments in the auto industry that happened on August 7, Wednesday.

Tata Curvv EV launched in India at ₹ 17.49 lakh

The much-awaited Tata Curvv EV coupe SUV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh with prices going up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Curvv EV will commence across India from August 12, while the test drives will begin from August 14, 2024.

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike

Ola Electric is getting ready to enter the electric motorcycle market. It confirmed that a bunch of new products would be unveiled, including its much-anticipated electric motorcycle, at an event coinciding with India's Independence Day on 15 August.

Jeep Compass EV to break cover in 2024

Jeep is reportedly planning to unveil the all-electric iteration of the Compass SUV by the end of this year, with a 2025 Europe launch on the way. This is the first step of the Stellantis-owned American brand in revitalising its brand identity within the electric era.

BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US

About 51 million cars stand to face an industry-wide airbag recall due to faulty inflators from ARC Automotive Inc. and former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC. The defective parts have caused injuries and deaths since 2009, leading to recalls from automakers like GM, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen.

