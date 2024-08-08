HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bmw, Ford, Volkswagen And Gm To Recall 51 Million Cars In Us Over Airbag Issue

BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US over airbag issue

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
51 million cars stand to face an industry-wide airbag recall due to faulty inflators from ARC Automotive Inc. and former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC
...
NHTSA airbags recall
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a notice saying that parts from airbags in nearly 51 million cars could cause them to explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into the cabin.
NHTSA airbags recall
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a notice saying that parts from airbags in nearly 51 million cars could cause them to explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into the cabin.

The American automotive sector is about to face another industry-wide airbag recall, one that puts 51 million cars and multiple manufacturers in a tight spot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the US issued a notice on Wednesday, July 31, saying that parts from airbags made by manufacturers ARC Automotive Inc. and the former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC were defective and that this could cause the airbags to explode in a crash.

Investigators from the NHTSA have pointed fingers at the airbag inflators, stating that these can potentially explode and send shrapnel flying towards the vehicle’s occupants. Testing revealed that certain airbag inflators either had welds that were insufficient, or the canisters had too much pressure owing to a vent getting clogged during the welding process. According to the agency, the defective inflators have caused seven injuries and two deaths in the US and Canada since 2009.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
BMW M340i
Engine Icon2998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 69.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 72.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Engine Icon2925.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software fix

Second time's the charm?

This is not the first time that the agency has attempted to get these two manufacturers to recall. The NHTSA had recommended the two to carry out a recall back in September 2023, but ARC Automotive had refused to do so. On the other hand, Delphi Automotive is not an independent company anymore, having sold its airbag business to Sweden’s Autoliv. The NHTSA is reportedly in the process of verifying which entity has legal responsibility for the company.

Also Read : US to call for limits on Chinese vehicle software over data security concerns

NHTSA said that they are giving all of the involved automakers and suppliers 30 days to submit their comments on the issue. General Motors has already issued a recall notice for nearly one million cars fitted with what they believe to be dangerous airbag inflators. Among other carmakers who have issued recall notices are BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen. It is believed that more manufacturers, including the likes of Stellantis, Porsche, Kia, and Hyundai, will be affected by the problem.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Ford General Motors Volkswagen Stellantis Porsche Kia Hyundai car safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.