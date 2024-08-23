HT Auto
Auto news recap, August 22: TVS Jupiter, Audi Q8 launched & more

Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM
  • Here is a quick recap of major auto-related events that occurred on August 22.
2024 Hyundai Alacazar facelift
Hyundai Motor has shared the first official images of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The three-row SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among others.

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise summary of the key events from Tuesday, August 22.

TVS Jupiter 110 launched

TVS Motor India has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is being offered in four variants with prices starting from 73,700 ex-showroom. It gets an all-new design, more features along with a revised engine.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with new design and features at this price

Hyundai Alcazar facelift revealed

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed exterior images of its upcoming 7-seater SUV, the Alcazar. It is based on the Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched on September 9 and the bookings are open for a token amount of 25,000.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV revealed ahead of launch, bookings open

Citroen C3 with automatic transmission launched

Citroen India has updated the C3 hatchback with an automatic transmission. It is a 6-speed torque converter unit that will be offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Bookings are open and deliveries will commence in September.

Also Read : 2024 Citroen C3 hatchback launched with an automatic transmission, priced at Rs…

Audi Q8 launched

Audi India has launched the new Q8 in the Indian market at 1.17 crore ex-showroom. Bookings for the luxury SUV were opened earlier for a token amount of 5 lakh. Audi Q8 will use a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 340 bhp and 500 Nm, respectively. There is also a 48V mild-hybrid system at work to ensure slightly better fuel efficiency while improving control over emissions.

Also Read : Audi Q8 facelift SUV touches down in India, priced at …

Ather Energy expands to Sri Lanka

Ather Energy has announced that they will start selling their electric scooters in Sri Lanka, their second international market. The brand will also install its Ather Grid fast charging network. The brand has entered into a joint venture with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited.

Also Read : Ather Energy expands operations into Sri Lanka, its second international market

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India Q8 Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Alcazar Ather Energy Ather TVS TVS Motor India Jupiter Citroen Citroen India C3

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

