Auto news recap, August 22: TVS Jupiter, Audi Q8 launched & more

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise summary of the key events from Tuesday, August 22.

TVS Jupiter 110 launched

TVS Motor India has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is being offered in four variants with prices starting from ₹73,700 ex-showroom. It gets an all-new design, more features along with a revised engine.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift revealed

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed exterior images of its upcoming 7-seater SUV, the Alcazar. It is based on the Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched on September 9 and the bookings are open for a token amount of ₹25,000.

Citroen C3 with automatic transmission launched

Citroen India has updated the C3 hatchback with an automatic transmission. It is a 6-speed torque converter unit that will be offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Bookings are open and deliveries will commence in September.

Audi Q8 launched

Audi India has launched the new Q8 in the Indian market at ₹1.17 crore ex-showroom. Bookings for the luxury SUV were opened earlier for a token amount of ₹5 lakh. Audi Q8 will use a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 340 bhp and 500 Nm, respectively. There is also a 48V mild-hybrid system at work to ensure slightly better fuel efficiency while improving control over emissions.

Ather Energy expands to Sri Lanka

Ather Energy has announced that they will start selling their electric scooters in Sri Lanka, their second international market. The brand will also install its Ather Grid fast charging network. The brand has entered into a joint venture with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited.

