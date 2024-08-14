Audi Q8 facelift bookings open ahead of August 22 launch

Audi India has announced that they will open bookings for the upcoming Q8 facelift. The token amount has been set to ₹5 lakh and the luxury SUV will go on sale in India on August 22. To book the new Audi Q8 , a person would need to visit Audi India's website or they can book through the myAudi connect application.

Audi Q8: Specs

Audi will offer the Q8 only with a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 335 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The gearbox on duty will be an 8-speed unit that will power all four wheels using Audi's Quattro system.

Audi Q8: Colour options

The new Audi Q8 will be available in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. The interior will be offered in four colour options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

Audi Q8: Exterior

The recently unveiled facelift of the Audi Q8, which premiered last year, features subtle design modifications primarily in the lighting components, without any significant alterations. The vehicle showcases a revised daytime running light signature, along with updated bumpers. Additionally, enhancements have been made to the grille and air intakes. The manufacturer is providing four distinct designs for the OLED lighting.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q8 has always connected strongly with our customers who appreciate luxury and innovation, firmly establishing itself as a flagship offering and playing a significant role in driving our brand's growth in the premium SUV segment. With its bold design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance, we are confident that the new Audi Q8 will strongly resonate with our customers who demand nothing but the best."

