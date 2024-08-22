Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV revealed ahead of launch, bookings open

Hyundai Motor has officially taken the covers off the upcoming Alcazar SUV ahead of its launch. The carmaker released three images of the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV today while announcing the bookings open. The 2024 Alcazar SUV will be launched in India on September 9. One can book the SUV for ₹25,000 through online platform or Hyundai dealerships across the country. This is the second major launch from the Korean auto giant since the new Creta was introduced in January this year.

Hyundai had introduced the Alcazar SUV in India back in 2022 as its first three-row SUV. Since then, the Korean carmaker has sold around 75,000 units of the model. It will continue to be offered in two seating configurations including the six-seat and seven-seat layouts. The Alcazar rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among other three-row utility vehicles.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Variants and colours

Hyundai Motor has announced that the new Alcazar SUV will be available in four variants called Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The carmaker has also said the the SUV will be offered in none exterior colour options. These will also include a new colour theme called the Robust Emerald Matte.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Design changes

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV in its new avatar draws several inspiration from the new generation Creta. At the front, the new Alcazar will be offered with new set of H-shaped LED DRLs and Quad Beam LED headlight units. The front face is now bolder with an updated grille and chunkier skid plates. At the sides too, Hyundai has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines. The SUV will sit on a new set of 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the Alcazar will get a new set of LED connected taillight units, a new tailgate, new spoiler with integrated stop lamp and updated bumper and skid plate.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Features

Hyundai will also update the Alcazar in terms of features. The carmaker has said that the SUV will be equipped with more than 70 connected car features. Expect the Alcazar facelift to get the same infotainment and digital driver display introduced in the new generation Creta earlier this year. Other features will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seat ventilation and more.

The Alcazar will also be offered with several advanced safety features. These will include 40 standard safety features and more than 70 safety features overall. Expectedly, Hyundai will introduce Level 2 ADAS technology which was earlier launched with the new Creta.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Engine options

Hyundai will continue offer the new Alcazar with two engine options with multiple gearbox choices. There will be 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) unit. It is capable of generating 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. It can churn out 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Price

Hyundai currently sells the Alcazar SUV at a starting price of ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹21.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Signature (O) seven-seater diesel automatic variant. Expect the price of the SUV to be premium by at least ₹50,000 when its facelift version launches.

