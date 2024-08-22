Auto news recap, August 21: Hero MotoCorp reveals product plan, new Jawa bike

HT Auto
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R Review
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Wednesday, August 21.

Hero MotoCorp plans new models and production capacity boost

Hero MotoCorp plans to roll out both petrol and electric scooter trims and also bolster the production capacity of the 125 cc bike Xtreme 125R to cater to enhanced demand. The biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India aims to roll out new petrol and electric scooters in India in order to strengthen its grip in the market.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp eyes strengthening with newer models and capacity expansion

Jawa gearing up for a new motorcycle launch in India

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is on a roll this year with back-to-back launches in the last few weeks. The company has now shared an invite with the media for the launch of a new offering on September 3, 2024. The upcoming motorcycle will be based on the new Jawa 42 launched recently but the manufacturer is tightlipped about what the new bike will be. Jawa recently introduced the updated ‘42’ with mechanical and feature upgrades.

Also Read : New Jawa 42-based motorcycle to be launched on September 3

Skoda Elroq to have interiors made of recycled materials

(Also read: 2025 Skoda Elroq to have interiors made of recycled garments and PET bottles)

The upcoming Skoda Elroq will utilise recycled materials like ‘Technofil’ and ‘Recytitan’ in its interior. With this, Skoda says it aims to emphasise simplicity, spaciousness and clean lines. The manufacturer mentions that by using sustainable materials in the Elroq they're highlighting their commitment to sustainability. The seats and other upholstery of the vehicle are made from recycled clothing and plastic bottles converting them into high-quality fabrics and threads.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
