2025 Skoda Elroq to have interiors made of recycled garments and PET bottles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM
Skoda
Skoda Elroq utilises recycled clothing and other sustainable materials for the first time in the interior.
Skoda
Skoda Elroq utilises recycled clothing and other sustainable materials for the first time in the interior.

The upcoming Skoda Elroq will utilise recycled materials like ‘Technofil’ and ‘Recytitan’ in its interior. With this, Skoda says it aims to emphasise simplicity, spaciousness and clean lines. The manufacturer mentions that by using sustainable materials in the Elroq they're highlighting their commitment to sustainability.

The seats and other upholstery of the vehicle are made from recycled clothing and plastic bottles converting them into high-quality fabrics and threads.

2025 Skoda Elroq: What is ‘Technofil’ and ‘Recytitan’

The Czech car manufacturer explains that 'Technofil' is produced with 6 per cent of ‘mechanically recycled fibres recovered from post-consumer clothing’ (first time in the industry), 78 per cent of recycled PET, sourced from items like plastic water bottles and the remaining 16 per cent from new PET. The fibre blend is processed without chemical treatment.

Whereas, the ‘Technofil’ material is made up of 75 per cent recycled 'ECONYL' fibres and 25 per cent of polyester. ECONYL fibres are derived from waste materials like fishing nets and fabric scraps. They are highly durable and can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality.

Skoda pays careful attention to detail in spinning and warping of the thread which allows them to maintain comfort and durability while also being sustainable.

2025 Skoda Elroq: Four Design Options with Sustainable Materials

Škoda says the Elroq features a ‘roomy interior with clean lines’ adhering to Skoda's ‘Modern Solid’ design language. In the Elroq there will be four design options available: Studio, Loft, Lodge and Suite, each with increasing use of sustainable materials.

The 'Loft Design Selection' uses ‘Recytitan’ featuring a dark grey-blue fabric and yellow reflective stitching. It also gets dark artificial leather. Whereas, the ‘Lodge Design Selection’ uses ‘Technofil’ which is a black fabric with light grey synthetic leather, orange stitching and matching orange seat belts.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST
TAGS: elroq skoda skoda elroq

