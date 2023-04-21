HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi To Bring Its Most Powerful Car Next Year

Audi to bring its most powerful car next year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 18:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Audi is set to spruce up its current generation Audi A8 next year and if reports are to be believed, this upcoming model is going to be the most powerful one from the luxury brand. This car is expected to arrive by the end of 2024. Currently, the most powerful ICE car from the brand is the RS6 Competition which produces 621 hp and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

In the electric vehicle segment, the most powerful model title goes to the RS E-Tron GT as this electric car is capable of churning power output of 637 hp. This electric vehicle features a pair of electric motors. Reports say that one can expect the successor of the Audi A8 to generate power up to 711 hp and maximum torque of 960 Nm. This model will become a potential rival of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and the BMW i7 M70.

Also Read : Audi India registers 126% sales growth, SUVs contribute over 60%

This successor might sport the largest configuration of the upcoming Premium Platform Electric architecture which has been jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. This new model from the brand can offer a range of up to 750 km. Coming to the design, the car might get an exterior taking cue from the Audi Grandsphere.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Luxury SUVs to launch in India this year

Currently, Audi is working to introduce its new electric vehicle, the Q6 e-tron in the global markets soon. The Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the same platform as the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. This EV promises to offer a range of up to 600 km. The EV has been through various testing phases. The car is expected to get into production later this year and get launched in 2024. The luxury automaker also aims to bring this model to the Indian market.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 18:45 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q6 e-tron Audi Audi A8 Porsche Macan
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city