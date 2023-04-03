Luxury SUVs to launch in India this year

From Mercedes to Lamborghini, luxury carmakers are set to launch a number of SUVs in 2023
Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the GLC facelift SUV in India among several other launches lined up this year
It will rival the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 among others
Volvo is all set to drive in the C40 Recharge, its second electric car in India
The C40 Recharge electric SUV will offer up to 508-km range on a single charge
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini will launch the Urus S in India on April 13
The Urus S will come with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds
Lexus is also expected to launch the 2023 RX SUV in India soon
The bookings for the SUV, unveiled at the Auto Expo this year, has already started
German auto giant Audi is also expected to update its EV lineup with the new Q8 e-tron
The Q8 e-tron is offered in global markets with a 106-kWh battery pack with a range of nearly 600 kms