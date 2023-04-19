Audi India registers 126% sales growth, SUVs contribute over 60%

Audi India has reported a growth of 126 per cent in Q1 2023. The luxury manufacturer delivered 1,950 new cars as compared to the 862 units that they delivered during the same period last year. This has been the strongest quarter-one sales in the last six years for the brand. Audi India also continues to expand its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved. It is currently operating with 22 showrooms across major hubs in the country and by the end of this year, it will add three more.

Audi currently has its strongest-ever SUV portfolio with Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8 and Audi RS Q8. The brand is also selling quite a few electric vehicles. There is e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55. Then there are performance electric vehicles such as RS e-tron GT and e-tron GT. Audi says that the demand for sedans and sports cars is also quite strong. They are currently selling RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A4, A6 and A8L. Moreover, the brand also said that the demand for top-end models is strong which includes Q7, Q8 and A8 L.

Also Read : Audi India to hike prices across the range by up to 2.4 per cent from May 1

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We have witnessed strong growth of 126% in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year. Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60% of our total sales (in Q1, 2023). The newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country. We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi Q8 ₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Audi Rs Q8 ₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Bmw X3-m 2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl ₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Audi E-tron ₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Bmw X8 4400 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹1 - 1.2 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Mercedes-benz Amg E53 ₹1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

In related news, Audi India will hike the prices of its vehicle range by up to 2.4 per cent depending on the offering. The latest price increase will be effective from May 1, 2023. The automaker will increase prices by up to 1.6 per cent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback, while prices of the Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 will go up by 2.4 per cent.

First Published Date: