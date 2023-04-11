Audi India to hike prices across the range by up to 2.4 per cent from May 1

Audi India has hiked prices across its range by up to 2.4 per cent depending on the offering. The latest price increase will be effective from May 1, 2023. The automaker will increase prices by up to 1.6 per cent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback, while prices of the Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 will go up by 2.4 per cent.

Audi said that the rise in custom duty and input costs “compelled" the manufacturer to amend prices. Audi's car range currently starts with the Q3 SUV priced from ₹44.89 lakh, which should be priced at ₹45.60 lakh from May onwards. Similarly, the Audi RS5 is currently priced at ₹1.12 crore, which should go up to ₹1.15 crore with the price increment. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Regarding the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in custom duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price."

