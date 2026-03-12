Ashok Leyland breaks ground for 400–500 crore battery pack plant near Chennai

Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle manufacturer and flagship of the Hinduja Group, has commenced construction of a new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai. The greenfield project is expected to involve an investment of ₹400–500 crore and forms part of the investment commitments announced by the Hinduja Group under a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025.

With the new battery pack facility, Ashok Leyland aims to strengthen its presence in the electric mobility space while supporting India’s broader transition to cleaner transportation and its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Foundation stone established

The foundation plaque for the project was unveiled by M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The event was attended by T. R. B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the state government, along with representatives from Guidance Tamil Nadu and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu. Senior leadership from Ashok Leyland, including Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal, were also present at the ceremony.

Focus on EV battery localisation

The upcoming facility is expected to manufacture battery packs for electric vehicles and support the localisation of key EV components in India. According to the company, the plant will strengthen the domestic electric mobility supply chain and create employment opportunities and advanced skill development in the state.

The project also aligns with the goals of the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy 2023 and the central government’s National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage. Both initiatives aim to accelerate EV adoption and develop a robust battery manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Long-standing presence in Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland has been closely associated with Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth for more than seven decades. The company established its first manufacturing facility in Ennore in 1948 and has since expanded to nine manufacturing plants across the state, covering more than 800 acres.

Over the years, the company has invested more than ₹9,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and created over 37,000 jobs, contributing to the state’s position as a major hub for automotive manufacturing.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Battery pack technology is central to the future of electric mobility and energy storage. This facility will enable us to build advanced battery pack solutions with greater efficiency, safety and reliability while supporting the battery supply chain localisation. It will also contribute to developing specialised talent and creating new opportunities in high-technology manufacturing within Tamil Nadu."

