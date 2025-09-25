HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ashok Leyland Inks 20 Year Calb Deal To Build India’s Ev Battery Future

Ashok Leyland inks 20 year CALB deal to build India’s EV battery future

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sept 2025, 08:27 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The partnership begins with importing cells, but the ambition is to design and manufacture them in India within five years.

Switch EV
The partnership begins with importing cells, but the ambition is to design and manufacture them in India within five years.
Switch EV
The partnership begins with importing cells, but the ambition is to design and manufacture them in India within five years.
Get Launch Updates on
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric arrow icon
Notify me

Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest commercial vehicle maker, is taking its biggest step yet into the electric future. The Hinduja Group company has inked a 20-year deal with China’s CALB Group, the world’s third-largest battery maker, to gradually build capability in lithium-ion technology. The partnership begins with importing cells, but the ambition is to design and manufacture them in India within five years.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The company has earmarked more than 50,000 crore in investment over the next decade to develop next-generation batteries, not only for its own trucks and buses but also for two- and three-wheelers, passenger cars, and even grid-scale storage solutions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Felidae Electric Maven (HT Auto photo)
Felidae Electric Maven
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹30,000
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹94,999
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ashok Leyland partners IIT Madras to develop hybrid electric vehicles

Why it matters for India

India’s EV ambitions rest heavily on mastering batteries, the most expensive and strategic component of the electric ecosystem. According to BloombergNEF, India could become the world’s third-largest battery market by 2035, with demand growing nearly 19-fold. Yet, as of today, no domestic player truly “understands batteries," as CEO Shenu Agarwal bluntly put it.

Ashok Leyland’s step-by-step approach could become a template for other Indian conglomerates. Reliance Industries, JSW Group, and Adani have all been scouting for partnerships with Chinese firms to bridge the technology gap.

Cautious learning curve

For now, CALB will supply the cells, while Ashok Leyland focuses on assembling them into packs. This means learning the finer details, from thermal management to integrating software, under CALB’s guidance. Agarwal stressed that the company is deliberately cautious: “Process is even more important than technology in the beginning."

Even Chinese giants, he noted, grapple with efficiency gaps in factories. That’s why Leyland’s strategy prioritises building competence patiently rather than rushing into large-scale manufacturing.

Also Read : Ashok Leyland beats Q4 profit estimates on reduced costs

Initially, the battery packs will power Ashok Leyland’s own fleet of buses and trucks. But within two to three years, the company expects to supply batteries across segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and the fast-growing grid storage market. An R&D hub focused on materials science and packaging is also on the cards, with CALB playing a supportive role.

The ambition remains crystal clear: India-made lithium-ion cells. That milestone may take five years or more, but Ashok Leyland is willing to wait. “Batteries are a black box today," Agarwal admitted. “This technology needs a lot of patience."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Sept 2025, 08:27 am IST
TAGS: ashok leyland electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.