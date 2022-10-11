HT Auto
Home Auto News Ashok Leyland Partners Iit Madras To Develop Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Ashok Leyland partners IIT Madras to develop hybrid electric vehicles

Researchers at IIT Madras are developing Micro Gas Turbine, which is a patented combustion technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM
Ashok Leyland hands over a 9-meter passenger electric bus to NCCRD
Ashok Leyland hands over a 9-meter passenger electric bus to NCCRD
Ashok Leyland hands over a 9-meter passenger electric bus to NCCRD
Ashok Leyland hands over a 9-meter passenger electric bus to NCCRD

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has joined hands with IIT Madras Researchers at National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) for the development and commercialization of ‘Swirl Mesh Lean Direct Injection (LDI) system’ technology, which will be used to develop a series of hybrid electric vehicles using this turbine technology.

Researchers at IIT Madras are developing Micro Gas Turbine, which is a patented combustion technology. The main powertrain will be the electric motors but the onboard power would be generated by the Micro Gas Turbine, developed jointly by NCCRD and Aerostrovilos Energy, an IITM-incubated start-up. This Micro Gas Turbine will replace the large battery.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt sets up 1,000 EV charging points in less than a year)

After the researchers demonstrated the technology on a lab scale, Ashok Leyland signed a letter of support to develop it for heavy vehicles segment with NCCRD, IIT Madras. As part of the partnership, Ashok Leyland handed over a 9-meter passenger electric bus to NCCRD. “Micro Gas Turbines hold significant promise as a technology that will extend fuel combustion beyond traditional IC Engines and provide for more efficient performance and multi-fuel capability," said N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Through this technology, both the companies aim to develop and demonstrate a series of vehicles with hybrid concept equipped with this Micro Gas Turbine called the ‘Turbine electric vehicle’ (TEV). The outcome is expected to be a vehicle with ultra-low emissions, low cost of ownership, fuel flexible and a reliable system for long-range heavy vehicles.

The hybrid electric vehicle will also have multiple fuel capabilities such as biogas, CNG, LNG, diesel and hydrogen. It will come with an overall lighter power train in terms of high weight-to-power ratio.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Ashok Leyland IIT Madras electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Ola Electric to release MoveOS 3 on Diwali: Check details
Ola Electric to release MoveOS 3 on Diwali: Check details
EV recall costs Tesla challenger shares to drop sharply amid production concerns
EV recall costs Tesla challenger shares to drop sharply amid production concerns
Nearly 70 Kia vehicles to be part of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
Nearly 70 Kia vehicles to be part of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23
Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city