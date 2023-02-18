Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora's sister buys a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz G Wagen is one of the most popular SUVs in the world. Many famous celebrities own the same SUV. For instance, Rohit Shetty, Sunil Shetty, Hardik Pandeya, Janhvi Kapoor and the Ambani Family are some of the famous personalities who own the G Wagen. The brand also made a performance version of the G Wagen which is called G63 AMG which is priced at ₹2.45 Crore (ex-showroom).

Now, Amrita Arora has taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG in a nice shade of Emerald Green Metallic. She took the delivery from AMG Performance Center in Mumbai. The actress came along with her husband Shakeel Ladak and her two children-Rayaan Ladak and Azaan Ladak. The delivery was done after a cake ceremony. The images were shared by the dealership on Instagram.

The G63 AMG is the top-end version of the SUV. It uses a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine that puts out 576 bhp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and the top speed is 220 kmph which is quite impressive for a SUV.

The G63 AMG has a top speed of 220 kmph and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/amgperformancecentermumbai)

As standard, the G63 AMG comes with Multibeam LED projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. There are 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, chrome finished exhaust system and brake calipers in red.

The interior gets upholstery in AMG Nappa leather, a performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather, AMG illuminated door sills in stainless steel, ambient lighting with 64 colours, automatic climate control with three zones and much more. There is a widescreen cockpit which consists of a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The assistance package comes with Distronic Active Distance Assist and Blind Spot Assist and there is also a 360-degree parking camera with Parktronic assist.

