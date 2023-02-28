HT Auto
Home Auto News Alternative Fuel Made From Cow Dung Runs Vehicles In France

Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France

A French farmer steps away from his barn and fills up a tractor with fuel made from the manure of his cows, an attempt to put their climate-damaging methane to good use. Anchored by a stone farmhouse, much has changed on the Guerin family farm in the southern Dordogne region since its founding in 1926. The cow barn is largely automated, and features two huge, partially buried tanks covered with rounded domes that capture the methane emitted from the cow dung.

By: AFP
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 13:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The renewable natural gas bioNGV uses methane from cow manures powers tractor since 1926. It helps cut down pollution at a time when there is a global attempt to reduce carbon emission. (AFP)
The renewable natural gas bioNGV uses methane from cow manures powers tractor since 1926. It helps cut down pollution at a time when there is a global attempt to reduce carbon emission. (AFP)
The renewable natural gas bioNGV uses methane from cow manures powers tractor since 1926. It helps cut down pollution at a time when there is a global attempt to reduce carbon emission. (AFP)
The renewable natural gas bioNGV uses methane from cow manures powers tractor since 1926. It helps cut down pollution at a time when there is a global attempt to reduce carbon emission.

A dark green filling station with a pump and bank card payment terminal is connected to the facilities -- but it isn't diesel that comes out of the nozzle.

Instead it is bioNGV -- renewable natural gas for vehicles -- produced on the farm, a substance that is essentially methane.

Cleaner than diesel, it is also cheaper and now powers all the farm's cars and a new tractor -- the first to run on bioNGV that its manufacturer, the Italian-American firm New Holland, began selling last year.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
160 cc
₹93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹59,245 - 67,808 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The farm's owner, Bertrand Guerin, hopes the truck he uses to collect milk will also soon be filling up at his site.

The 59-year-old is also seeking to attract the visitors to the region from Britain and the Netherlands, where cars that run on natural gas are more common.

The filling station is part of a new chain, Biogaz de France, created by an association of farmers producing methane in which Guerin serves as vice president.

Mix and ferment

His concern is that market giants such as Engie and TotalEnergies, which are themselves looking to diversify away from fossil fuels, decide to move into and dominate the market for methane derived from agriculture.

"Let the farmers develop this sector," Guerin said.

In the vast barn a Montbeliarde cow ambles over to the milking machine.

After giving up several litres of milk -- all without any human intervention -- she enjoys a spot of massage from a rotating brush.

She calmly steps over the automatic scraper that removes the manure of the farm's hundred cows from the barn without giving it a thought.

The manure, urine and any hay on the floor is pumped into the domes before any methane is released.

Methane has a much greater climate-warming power than carbon dioxide, and accounts for a huge share of the climate impact from livestock farming.

Methane, whether it comes from cow burps or their manure, accounts for almost half of French agriculture's emissions.

"On all livestock farms we have methane which escapes," Guerin said.

'Just the beginning'

To reduce the carbon impact, that source of destructive pollution is transformed into a cleaner fuel that allows him to reduce his expenses.

Every day 40 tonnes of organic material -- two-thirds manure and one-third food waste -- are stuffed into the methane dome where it is fermented at 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

"We mix it, ferment it. Bacteria break stuff down and CO2 and methane are released," Guerin said.

Most of the gas produced at the farm is burned to generate electricity that is put onto the power grid and is sufficient for the equivalent of a thousand homes.

Only a fraction is kept to be purified into methane and then compressed for use in vehicles.

What's left after being digested by the methane dome is used as fertiliser on the farm, allowing for a reduction of synthetic fertilisers made from fossil fuels.

The farm, which includes five associated families and three employees, aims to replace its diesel-burning tractors as soon as possible.

"This is just the beginning of the story," Guerin said.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 13:33 PM IST
TAGS: alternative fuel pollution carbon emission
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

This Tesla Gigafactory production rate reaches 4,000 Model Y per week
This Tesla Gigafactory production rate reaches 4,000 Model Y per week
India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility in Jaipur
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility in Jaipur
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city