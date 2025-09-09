HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Mercedes Benz C Class Ev Teased At Iaa Mobility Ahead Of 2026 Reveal

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility ahead of 2026 reveal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sept 2025, 20:20 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently dropped the first-ever teaser of the C-Class EV at the IAA Mobility Munich 2025. 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility Munich 2025
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility Munich 2025
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

After the unveiling of the electric version of the GLC SUV, the German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently released a teaser of the electric C-Class sedan. The C-Class EV will compete with the BMW i3, and both are slated for a 2026 debut.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Exterior

Additionally, the new all-electric C-Class is based on the new MB.EA platform, which will only underpin the electric models. The teaser only shows an “Iconic Grille" that includes four glowing horizontal slats, which resemble the new design language of the GLC EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Engine Icon1993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Superb 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Superb 2025
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65.72 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series LWB
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz vows to keep V12 alive in era of aggressive electrification, plans multiple models

The headlamps of this all-electric C-Class have a three-pointed-star-like DRLs within. However, the teaser only shows the silhouette of this upcoming all-electric Mercedes sedan.

Another thing illuminated on the grille is the iconic three-pointed star. The lower part of the bumper is likely to have air vents for good aerodynamics.

Moreover, the teaser also exhibits some portion of the rear end, which shows the triangular rear quarter glass section.

Also Read : New design grille to 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen: Key 6 exciting features of Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Battery specifications

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be based on the MB.EA platform as the new GLC EQ (EV). More so, the electric sedan is also expected to have a similar set of powertrains as the GLC EQ. Having said that, it is likely to draw power from a 94 kWh battery pack, coupled with an 800V system. It also means a 374 bhp single motor and a 489 bhp dual-motor (AWD) setup are expected too.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz admits large displays are not luxury anymore, aims for improved softwares

Mercedes-Benz is also planning to provide a 330 kW DC fast charger, which can potentially take less than 30 minutes to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent. For reference, the NMC battery of the GLC takes about 24 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent, allowing for a 303 km (WLTP) top-up within 10 minutes.

First Published Date: 09 Sept 2025, 20:20 pm IST
TAGS: mercedes mercedes benz c class electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.