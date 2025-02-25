Hyperscreens are not luxury anymore, admits Mercedes-Benz

For luxury cars, advanced technology-aided high-end features have always played a key role in defining their distinctiveness. With the advent of touchscreens and digital displays, luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz have tried to add more exclusiveness by introducing big displays. The German luxury carmaker introduced the 56-inch mammoth triple display hyperscreen in its cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS . However, now the company believes the hyperscreen has lost its exclusiveness and not a luxury feature anymore.

Mercedes-Benz admits the luxury cars are losing the advantage of having big screens as many cars in the mass market segment too have adopted this feat

Mercedes-Benz's Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener said that screens are not luxury. He believes that ramming as many displays into a dashboard is not even a novelty nowadays, as every car has a big screen.

Speaking to ABC News, Wagener also said that since the advantage of having big screens is gone, Mercedes-Benz needs to create luxury beyind screen. For that, the company is aiming to improve the software onboard its cars. "So we have to create luxury beyond the screen. That's why I talk about craftsmanship and sophistication. There's so much emphasis on making vehicles better." Wagener said, further adding “From the software side, it hasn't been that good. Because when you have a big screen, you want to have great content on it. So we're working on content that is more specific and more entertaining."

The touchscreens may have become a new trend in the passenger vehicle market offering the consumers access to a whole lot of functionalities with a single touch, there are several issues result from the obsession with these screens, including how the displays become fingerprint magnets. The thick display bezels are not flattering as well, especially in a luxury car. Oversized screens generally kill physical switchgear by cramming access to most functions inside the infotainment. That eliminates high-quality controls adorning the dashboard, which many of the car owners prefer over touchscreens.

Mercedes-Benz is not ditching hyperscreen

Despite the big digital screens losing exclusiveness in the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz is not ditching the hyperscreen. In 2026, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will undergo a mid-cycle facelift with a major upgrade. It is expected to inherit the triple-screen layout from the EQS. The current model already has a large center display, but the luxury car marque is keen to align its range-topping combustion car with its flagship electric vehicle.

