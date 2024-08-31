Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Zelio Ebikes Launches Three New Electric Scooters With Up To 100 Km Of Range

Zelio Ebikes launches three new electric scooters with up to 100 km of range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Aug 2024, 14:00 PM
Follow us on:
  • Zelio has launched three electric scooters in the Indian market.
Zelio EX+ is designed as a retro scooter.

Zelio, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched three new electric scooters in the Indian market under the Eeva series. There is Eeva, Eeva Eco, and Eeva ZX+. The prices start at 56,051 and go up to 90,500. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooters will be available with lead acid and li-ion batteries. The manufacturer is offering a warranty of 1 year or 10,000 km.

Zelio Eeva

TheEeva model is designed specifically for everyday urban transportation, incorporating a BLDC motor (60/72V), a total weight of 80 kg, and a carrying capacity of 180 kg. This scooter is fitted with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Additionally, the Eeva boasts a range of advanced features, including an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch, USB charger, and a digital display, positioning it as an intelligent option for commuters. It is available in Blue, Grey, White, and Black, and comes in five different battery configurations.

- 60V/32AH Lead Acid: 56,051, with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 72V/32AH Lead Acid: 58,551, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-9 hours.

- 60V/38AH Lead Acid: 61,851, with a range of 70-75 km and a charging time of 8-9 hours.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Zelio Legender
Range Icon120 km
₹ 59,048 - 60,476
Compare View Offers
Zelio Eeva
Range Icon120 km
₹ 54,575 - 57,475
Compare View Offers
Zelio Gracy
Range Icon120 km
₹ 56,675 - 59,755
Compare View Offers
Zelio Eeva ZX
Range Icon120 km
₹ 59,000 - 62,000
Compare View Offers
Zelio Gracy Pro
MaxSpeed Icon30 kmph
₹79,999
Compare View Offers
Zelio Gracy i
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹ 56,825 - 82,273
Compare View Offers

- 72V/38AH Lead Acid: 65,551, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 9-10 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: 79,051, with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

Eeva Eco

This version also comes with drum brakes and a load capacity of 180 kg. What's different is that the front wheel is now an alloy and the electric motor is a 48/60V BLDC unit. The feature list stays the same but this scooter is offered in three variants -

- 48V/32AH Lead Acid: 52,000, with a range of 50-60 km and a charging time of 6-7 hours.

- 60V/32 AH Lead Acid: 54,000, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: 68,000, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

Also Read : Honda's electrification strategy: Eyes a balanced approach. Here's how

Eeva ZX+

The top-end version is the Eeva ZX+. It has a BLDC motor (60/72V), a gross weight of 90 kg, and a loading capacity of 180 kg. There is a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Again the feature list stays identical to the other scooters. Available in Blue, Grey, White, and Black, the Eeva ZX+ is offered in the following battery variants:

- 60V/32AH Lead Acid: 67,500, with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 72V/32AH Lead Acid: 70,000, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-9 hours.

- 60V/38AH Lead Acid: 73,300, with a range of 70-75 km and a charging time of 8-9 hours.

- 72V/38AH Lead Acid: 77,000, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 9-10 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: 90,500, with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2024, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Eco Eeva Zelio electric vehicles electric scooters EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS