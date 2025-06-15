Auto recap, June 14: Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT launched, Skoda Kushaq sales expected to rebound soon

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, June 14.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT launched

Mahindra has silently added a new variant to the lineup of the Scorpio N. Now, customers can get the automatic transmission in the Z4 variant of the Scorpio N. The Petrol AT is priced at ₹17.39 lakh, whereas the Diesel AT costs ₹17.86 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Before this, the automatic transmission was available with theZ6 Diesel, which is priced at ₹18.91 lakh ex-showroom, whereas the petrol engine with automatic transmission is available with the Z8 Select variant, which costs ₹19.06 lakh ex-showroom.

Kushaq Sales to Rebound in 1-2 Months: Skoda India Chief

The Skoda Kushaq has experienced a decline in sales in recent months, largely due to the cannibalisation by the newly launched Kylaq, which shares similar underpinnings and features. Since its launch in March, the Kylaq has seen impressive growth, drawing customers away from its elder sibling. But Skoda Auto India Managing Director Ashish Gupta is confident that Kushaq will recapture its sales momentum in the next one or two months.

Gupta credited the slump to dealers getting accustomed to a new customer base brought about by the Kylaq. He stated that demand for the Kushaq is still high, but the dealers are on a learning curve to deal with two different buyer profiles. With this adjustment happening quickly under sales pressure, Gupta expressed confidence in the Kushaq’s recovery in the near future.

Mercedes-AMG Collector's Edition delivery timeline revealed

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the G 63 Collector's Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹4.3 crore ex-showroom, and the brand has revealed that the deliveries of the SUV will begin by the end of this year. The bookings are already open, but it is important to note that not everyone can go and buy it out. Mercedes-Benz has reserved the G 63 Collector's Edition for the top Mercedes-Benz owners. Only 30 units of the Collector's Edition will be made by the luxury manufacturer.

