World EV Day: 10 upcoming electric cars in India worth the wait

By 2025, India is all set to witness an onslaught of electric vehicles from all major car manufacturers. Despite low penetration, auto giants are aiming to foray into the electric genre that has seen constant growth in the passenger car segment even in 2024. Though the growth rate is mostly due to the popularity of electric two-wheelers, the electric car segment is gearing up for a revival with introduction of a number of models in coming days. From the luxury segment to mass market, there are around 10 new electric cars all set for launch in India within next one year. Here is a quick look at the list.

MG Windsor EV

The first electric car on this list all set for launch is the Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor. The British-origin carmaker will launch its third electric car in India two days from now, on September 11. Essentially a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV, the Windsor EV will join Comet EV and ZS EV in MG Motor's India lineup. The Windsor EV is likely to get 50.6 kWh battery pack and a range of around 460 kms in a single charge. Key features will include a giant 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, airline-type rear seats with 135-degree reclining functions offering a lounge-like vibe, panoramic sunroof and more.

Kia EV9

Korean auto giant Kia is next in line with the launch of the EV9 three-row electric SUV. The carmaker is expected to introduce the electric vehicle on October 3, the same day it will launch the new-generation Carnival MPV. Expected to arrive in India through the import route initially, the EV9 will be offered with only one variant for a start. It promises to offer around 434 kms of range in a single charge, 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque of output, Level-3 ADAS suit and much more. The EV9 will join the EV6 in Kia's EV lineup for India. It will also be the most expensive electric car from the Korean auto giant so far.

BYD e6

The global EV maker which has made Tesla run for its money, is planning to enhance its EV lineup in India with the introduction of the e6 electric MPV in a new avatar. BYD has already teased the new e6 for India ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place next month. Besides design updates, the new e6 will also get a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround view camera and much more. It is likely to get a bigger 71.7 kWh battery pack promising nearly 530 kms of range in a single charge, 204 bhp and 310 Nm torque of output as well as DC fast charging capability.

Mercedes EQG/electric G Wagon

The electric avatar of G-Class SUV will become the most expensive electric car in India once it is launched. It will surpass the price tag of ₹ 2.25 crore attached to the recently-launched Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV.

After launching the Maybach EQS 680, its most expensive electric car in India, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to take things a notch higher with the launch of the EQG or electric G-Wagon SUV. The carmaker has already opened the booking for the electrified version of the G-Class SUV in India, which was earlier showcased in global markets as the EQG concept electric SUV. Scheduled to be introduced by end of this year, the G-Class electric SUV will come equipped with a massive 116kWh battery pack. It is expected to deliver more than 470 kms of range in a single charge.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors, which currently is the leader in electric four-wheeler segment and widest range of EVs, is planning to expand its lead and offering further.One of the most anticipated launch is the Harrier EV, which was showcased during the Auto Expo held last year. The Harrier EV will retain the design from the ICE model with minor changes, featuring specific elements adopted for electric vehicles. The Harrier EV is expected to have at least two battery options and motor options, with capabilities of all-wheel-drive setup and an estimated range of over 500 km.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Motor is planning to step up its EV game with the introduction of the Creta EV, the electric version of its best-selling car in India. The Creta electric SUV is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January next year. Likely to be offered with two types of batteries and could offer nearly 500 kms of range in a single charge. In terms of features, the Creta EV could offer Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera and more.

Maruti eVX

One of the most anticipated launches will be the eVX which will mark Maruti Suzuki's debut in the EV segment. The carmaker had first showcased the eVX in a concept form at Auto Expo last year. Over the past 18 months, the eVX concept has evolved closer to its production form and is now expected to make debut early next year. Maruti's first electric car is likely to come equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is likely to offer around 500 km of range. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier EV among others.

Mahindra BE05

Mahindra is preparing to launch its second electric SUV BE05 by next year. Based on the INGLO platform which is a new electric skateboard platform, the upcoming electric SUV will join the XUV400 in the carmaker's EV lineup for India. Mahindra is expected to equip the electric SUV with at least a 60 kWh battery pack. The BE05 could offer a driving range of around 450 kms in a single charge. It will also support fast charging.

Volkswagen ID.4

German auto giant Volkswagen had earlier confirmed that it will bring in its first electric car to India by the end of this year. The carmaker had showcased its ID.4 electric crossover at their Annual Brand Conference held in Jaipur earlier this year. The brand confirmed that they will launch the ID.4 as their first electric vehicle in the Indian market by the end of 2024 through the import route. Equipped with a 82 kWh battery pack, the EV can deliver a range of up to 500 km. It can generate 299 bhp of max power and 499 Nm of peak torque.

Skoda Enyaq

Czech auto giant Skoda Auto is also gearing up to launch its first electric car in India. The Enyaq electric SUV was earlier showcased during the Bharat Global Mobility Expo held in Delhi in January this year. It is based on the MEB platform that also underpins the likes of Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4. The electric SUV will come equipped with a 82 kWh battery pack that offers range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. The EV can churn out 282 bhp and 310 Nm of output.

