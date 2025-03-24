Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Electric cars confirmed for India launch soon
- Several carmakers are gearing up to launch their respective electric cars in India soon.
Indian electric car market has been bulging at a never-before fast pace over the last few years. With the evolving consumer mindset, demand increase and improving charging infrastructure, several carmakers have been launching their respective models in this space. The majority of the carmakers in India, except a few including Honda, Toyota, Jeep etc. have already entered the market with their respective cars. In the coming months, several more electric cars are slated to launch in the Indian market, which will include the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car of the brand that was previously showcased in a concept form christened eVX, was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 in its production-ready guise. The e Vitara is ready to be launched in the country soon. Besides that, some other electric cars are also slated to launch here soon.
Here is a quick look at the electric cars that are confirmed for India launch in a few months.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand. Showcased in its production-ready form at Auto Expo 2025, the e Vitara promises up to 500 kilometres range on a full charge. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be powered by a 49 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that is capable of churning out 142 bhp peak power and 192.5 Nm of maximum torque. With this car, Maruti Suzuki is not only aiming to penetrate the Indian electric passenger vehicle market but to grab the top spot in the space as well.
The MG M9 is a premium electric MPV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and has been confirmed for India launch. Based on the Maxus Milfa 9, the MG M9 electric MPV will be sold in India through the automaker's premium retail network MG Select. The MG M9 is capable of accommodating up to seven occupants. The EV is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 430 kilometres on a full charge.
MG Cyberster is a two-door sportscar and it is the most powerful production-spec model from the automaker to date. The MG Cyberster comes packing a futuristic design and an upmarket cabin with plenty of features aided by advanced technologies. Powering this electric convertible is a 77 kWh battery pack that promises up to 443 kilometres range on a full charge. The MG Cyberster will churn out 503 bhp peak power and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. Upon launch, it will be sold through MG Select alongside the MG M9.
Tata Harrier EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in India. Already available in the ICE version, the Harrier is a big SUV that is slated to receive an electric version soon. The Tata Harrier EV will come with some EV-specific design updates compared to the ICE version. It will come with a dual motor setup and all-wheel drive (AWD). Tata Motors is yet to reveal the powertrain details but expect it to disclose the specs soon.
