Want to go green this new year? Here are five electric cars expected to launch in 2025

If you have been waiting to go electric for some time, 2025 might be your year. The Indian automotive industry is on the cusp of bringing a volley of new all-electric cars, which are all expected to go on sale before the end of 2025. Most, if not all of these upcoming EVs, will be debuted at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held in January 2025. If you are interested in going green, here are five EVs that are expected to launch in 2025:

1 Hyundai Creta EV: The most popular model in Hyundai India's portfolio is getting a much-anticipated electric version. The Hyundai Creta EV, which will debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, is expected to carry over design features from with the regular ICE model's recent facelift. The cabin is expected to have the same dual-screen configuration as the ICE model, as well as Level-2 ADAS and a blindspot camera. The interior may be finished with premium leatherette, and a new gear selector with a revised center console layout is expected. The Creta EV is planned to deliver 45 kWh and 55 kWh models with a single-charge range of 500 kilometers.

2 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is slated for an India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and it is the first-ever all-electric offering from the Indian carmaker. First unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept, the e Vitara was revealed globally for the first time at the EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. It will be available globally with two battery pack options, which are 49 kWh and 61 kWh, and Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring both FWD and AWD configurations. While there has been no confirmation on range figures, the e Vitara is expected to travel 400 km on a single charge.

3 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV was unveiled recently and it shares the same underpinnings as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It made its first debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, showcased as the Maruti eVX Urban SUV concept. The Urban Cruiser EV gets a different overall design built around the same profile as that of the e Vitara. It will feature both 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options and Toyota is going to offer an AWD variant with the latter. Although the range figures have not been confirmed, it is expected that the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will offer a 400 km single-charge range.

4 Tata Sierra EV: The Tata Sierra nameplate is going to be reborn as an electric car, and it is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobiity Global Expo in a new and modernised avatar. It is likely to bring a wide range of features, including a dualscreen display with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a digital cluster. Expect premium leatherette upholstery and ventilated front seats. Other potential features include a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS. The car is built on the Gen2 platform and is compatible with 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack configuration. Depending on the type chosen, the Sierra EV is estimated to provide between 450 and 550 kilometers of single-charge range.

5 Tata Harrier EV: Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the upcoming Harrier EV in 2025 with a debut expected at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Indian carmaker has already showcased the concept version of the car and it will be one of the 10 EVs from the brand to be put on sale by the end of the 2025. The Harrier EV is expected to come with 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery pack variants with FWD as the standard drivetrain option. AWD variants will be available as well. The Harrier EV will feature a slew of fresh design elements compared to the ICE-powered model. The car will bring a large touchscreen infotainment display alongside a 360-degree surround view camera, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, and more.

