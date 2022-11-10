EX90, Volvo’s safest, most powerful EV with longest range ever, breaks cover

Range aside, the Volvo EX90 is also quite a performer with an output of 517 hp and 910 Nm of torque. It also packs in more advanced safety features through its new LiDAR technology.

Volvo Cars has taken the covers off the EX90, its latest electric car, which offers the longest range, is the most powerful and also safest among all its cars ever. It is essentially the electric makeover of the flagship XC90 SUV. Volvo will start production of the EX90 electric SUV from next year and is likely to hit the markets later in 2023. Besides all the performance credentials, the Volvo EX90 also comes with a whole lot more in terms of features. Here is a quick look at what all it has on offer.

Volvo has packed the EX90 electric SUV with a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery is manufactured using renewable energy and supports DC fast charging up to 250 kW. This allows the EV to add 180 kms of range by charging the battery for just 10 minutes. It takes only half an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent. The fully charged Volvo EX90 claims to offer range of up to 600 kms.

Volvo is also offering bidirectional charging option for EX90. Those who buys it, will also be able to use the EV as backup for home in case of a power outage.

The twin electric motors power all four wheels helping the EV to generate 517 hp of maximum power and 910 Nm of peak torque. It can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Volvo terms the EX90 as the safest car the company has ever produced. The list of safety equipment includes high-resolution LiDAR that can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle. There are 16 additional sensors all over the vehicle. The LiDAR sensor, which comes mounted on the front of the roof, also provides level 3 autonomous driving.

The EX90 also offers driver assistance to reduce chances of accidents and monitors driver behaviour behind the wheels. Any sign of distraction is first gently warned by the EV. If there is no response from the driver, Volvo can safely pull the car over to a stop and then call for help.

The design of the EX90 is not vastly different from other Volvo cars. The EV, measuring over 5 metres in length, comes with LED lights at the front with a 'T' shape, the rear has a 'C' design with the body and wheels sculpted to offer optimum aerodynamic performance.

The interior is plush yet sustainable. Volvo used recycled bottles to make the fabric inside the car, while the wood comes from responsibly managed forests in Sweden and Finland. There is a large 14.5-inch central display screen which comes with built-in Google and Apple services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Play and wireless Apple CarPlay. 5G LTE connectivity is offered as standard to provide uninterrupted internet access. The Bowers & Wilkins sound system in the vehicle offers a truly immersive experience thanks to its 25 speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

You will not need keys for your Volvo EX90. All you need is your phone. The tool recognises drivers and stores their profiles, allowing them to set everything up and be ready for a personal experience in seconds from the moment the driver approaches the door.

