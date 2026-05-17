Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI unveiled, first-ever electric GTI model with 424 km of range

)German automaker Volkswagen has expanded its electric lineup with the introduction of the ID.Polo GTI, marking the debut of the performance-focused GTI badge on an EV. This hot hatch is equipped with a 52-kWh battery pack, seen in the recently launched standard ID.Polo but upgrades to a more potent electric motor. In addition to that, the German automaker has equipped the GTI with a unique black-and-red interior colour scheme, adaptive suspension, a front locking differential, and aggressive exterior modifications to differentiate the GTI from the standard model.

Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI: Battery Pack, Range and Power

The Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI is powered by a 52-kWh battery pack sending power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, delivering a peak power output of 222.9 bhp and 229 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric Polo GTI accelerates from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 175 kmph.

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Despite the ID.Polo GTI boasting the high-spec battery size, the electric Polo GTI gets an extra 14.79 bhp by sacrificing a range of 30 km. Notably, the ID.Polo GTI boasts a WLTP-rated range of 424 km. In addition to that, a 105-kW DC fast charger can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes, while an electronically lockable front differential from the gas-powered Golf GTI, standard Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive dampers and a dedicated GTI driving mode sharpen the responses of the chassis and powertrain boost driving dynamics.

Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI: Exterior

The ID.Polo GTI is based on the standard ID.Polo, but gets distinct styling from the latter. The exterior of the electric Polo GTI gets sharper bumpers, new Matrix LED headlights, larger 19-inch alloy wheels and a split roof spoiler, among others. Signature red accenting and GTI branding further set it apart, while shared elements include front and rear illuminated Volkswagen logos, connected light bars, black side mirrors and hidden rear door handles.

At 43 mm longer and 17 mm lower than the regular model, the GTI is dimensionally different. However, both feature a 441-litre boot, the same 1,816 mm width and nearly identical wheelbase.

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Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI: Interior

The Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI gets a darker theme and red stitching on the seats, door panels and steering wheel. Along with that, it gets the GTI badging, which is seen throughout the cabin, and a silver trim can be found on the dashboard. The electric Polo GTI is equipped with a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that features retro-style gauge graphics. Premium features such as a wireless charging pad and dual-zone climate control are standard, while buyers can option a panoramic glass roof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and 12-way power front seats with built-in massage functions.

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