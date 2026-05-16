BMW Vision K18 unveiled as six-cylinder luxury bagger concept

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the Vision K18 concept motorcycle at the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. The concept serves as a design study built around BMW’s long-running inline six-cylinder platform, with the aim of reimagining its performance-focused luxury motorcycles for the future.

Unlike BMW Motorrad’s current six-cylinder touring motorcycles, which prioritise long-distance comfort, the Vision K18 takes on a far more dramatic approach. The motorcycle features a stretched, low-slung silhouette with exposed mechanical components, and the entire design centres around the large inline-six engine.

Designed around the brand’s long-running inline six-cylinder platform, the Vision K18 explores a more aggressive and performance-focused interpretation of BMW’s luxury motorcycle lineup

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The BMW Vision K18 uses a 1,800 cc inline six-cylinder engine, although BMW has not disclosed detailed performance figures. According to the company, the powertrain itself was the starting point for the design process, with the bodywork and proportions shaped around the engine rather than the other way around.

Sculpted aircraft-inspired design

The Vision K18 brings a stretched-out low-slung silhouette defined by forged carbon fibre and aluminium panels

Drawing cues from high-speed aircraft, the motorcycle carries a long side profile, wide rear section, and a heavily sculpted body. Several elements subtly point to the six-cylinder layout, including the six intake tubes at the front, six exhaust outlets at the rear, and an actively-cooled six-element LED headlamp setup. The motorcycle is underpinned by a hydraulically adjustable suspension setup that can lower it when stationary.

The body panels are made of aluminium and forged carbon fibre components. BMW says several aluminium panels were hand-shaped, including the seamless side panel measuring over two metres in length. Other exposed components feature metallic finishes inspired by race exhaust systems.

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The concept uses hydraulically adjustable suspension that lowers the bike while stationary.

At the rear, the Vision K18 employs a broad tail section framed by carbon fibre panels and housing the six exhaust pipes. Up front, large intake ducts channel air toward a centrally mounted air filter.

While the Vision K18 remains a one-off concept for now, BMW says the motorcycle chalks out possible future routes of design and engineering philosophy, particularly around its six-cylinder motorcycle lineup. The concept further highlights that the company is exploring radical styling that goes beyond the limits of its existing touring-focused offerings.

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