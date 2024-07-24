Upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing ahead of launch this year

Electric two-player Lectrix, part of the SAR Group, is all set to bring a new electric scooter to the market later this year. While little is known about the new e-scooter, the model was recently spotted testing revealing key details about the new model. The new Lectrix electric scooter is expected to be its most expensive and sporty yet, targeted at young buyers.

Lectrix Electric Scooter Test Mule

The upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing is completely covered in vinyl but the sporty silhouette is on the model. The sharp lines are evident, and so are the front apron and split grab rails. The test mule gets a round headlamp with an LED DRL in the centre and steel wheels at either end. The slim telescopic front forks are also evident on the offering.

The new Lectrix e-scooter shows its sporty silhouette in new spy shots including the round LED headlamp, sharp lines and split grab rails

Lectrix Electric Scooter: What to expect

While the spy shots don’t give a clear view, the upcoming Lectrix EV will get a digital console and could be a touchscreen unit, along the lines of the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and more in the segment. That said, Lectrix will have to be a lot more innovative with its new offering to take on the highly competitive rivals in the premium scooter segment. The design promises a sporty setup but we also expect to see larger storage capacity to aid better functionality.

The move will also help Lectric tap into personal mobility and fleet use, especially with the brand’s new Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS). Expect the new offering to be available under the same program, thereby helping reduce the total cost of ownership by about 40-50 per cent over comparable e-scooters.

Lectrix Electric Scooter: Expected Powertrain

There’s no word on the powertrain on the new Lectrix electric scooter but the model is expected to arrive with a high-performance BLDC motor. More details on the motor and battery pack will be available closer to the launch. The e-scooter is expected to arrive later this year, possibly ahead of the festive season.

