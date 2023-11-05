Ultraviolette's to unveil a new electric bike at EICMA 2023

Ultraviolette Automotive has teased a new electric bike that will be uncovered at the upcoming EICMA 2023, which is set to begin on November 7 in Milan. The upcoming electric bike is claimed to be capable of running at 200 kmph speed. Ultraviolette Automotive has released a teaser video, where the bike is seen reaching a speed of 195 kmph, giving rise to anticipations of a 200 kmph top speed.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup that grabbed everyone's attention with its F77, showcased a new concept bike at the Auto Expo 2023. The new concept was christened as F99 and it was claimed to come as more potent than the F77 electric superbike. As the teaser video indicates, the upcoming electric bike at the EICMA 2023 is going to be based on the F99 factory racing platform that was showcased earlier this year. However, Ultraviolette has not revealed the name of the upcoming bike.

First Published Date: