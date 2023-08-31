Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to KTM 390 Duke: Upcoming bikes to launch in September

At least 3 new motorcycles will launch in the first month of the festive season
The first to be launched is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 motorcycle
The iconic model will make a comeback replacing the existing Bullet on September 1
It will share its underpinnings with the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350
The next motorcycle to be launched is the new TVS Apache RTR 310
Sudarshan Venu, MD at TVS Motor, was seen testing the bike ahead of its Thailand debut next week
KTM too will ride in the 2024 390 Duke motorcycle later in September
The bike will come with a new 399cc engine that can generate 44 hp and 39 Nm
The new KTM 390 Duke was officially revealed for global markets recently