Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to KTM 390 Duke: Upcoming bikes to launch in September

Published Aug 31, 2023

At least 3 new motorcycles will launch in the first month of the festive season

The first to be launched is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 motorcycle

The iconic model will make a comeback replacing the existing Bullet on September 1

It will share its underpinnings with the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350

The next motorcycle to be launched is the new TVS Apache RTR 310

Sudarshan Venu, MD at TVS Motor, was seen testing the bike ahead of its Thailand debut next week

KTM too will ride in the 2024 390 Duke motorcycle later in September

The bike will come with a new 399cc engine that can generate 44 hp and 39 Nm

The new KTM 390 Duke was officially revealed for global markets recently
