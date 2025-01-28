Ultraviolette launches UVLYNC allowing e-two-wheelers to charge via car charging stations

Ultraviolette has announced the new UVLYNC, a charging connector that allows charging electric two-wheelers using any AC electric car charger. The UVLYNC is priced at ₹2,999 and is a handy device that essentially allows electric two-wheeler users to access the charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers. The UVLYNC is compatible with all electric two-wheelers in addition to Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette UVSYNC: Charging made easy

Ultraviolette says the new UVLYNC will allow every electric two-wheeler in the country to be able to charge their vehicles across over 4,000 car charging stations and over 100,000 AC Type 2 car chargers. The device essentially acts as an adapter with one side compatible with a Type 2 connector, while the other side gets a standard three-pin socket. The move allows for a more standardised charging solution, which has been the need of the hour to facilitate higher adoption of electric two-wheelers.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO - Ultraviolette commented, “By providing a universal interface, this solution expands charging possibilities and fosters greater confidence in embracing electric mobility. As more riders transition to EVs, the UVLYNC will not only simplify daily charging needs but also accelerate the development of an inclusive and robust electric ecosystem nationwide."

The new UVLYNC will allow the Ultraviolette F77 as well as other electric two-wheeler customers to enable inter-city rides with access to the car charging infrastructure on the highways. The new device significantly increases the charging options for electric two-wheeler users at large and will be available across Ultraviolette dealerships as well as on the brand’s website.

