Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is all set to kick off on 1st February

Published Jan 31, 2024

Scheduled to take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi between February 1-3, this event will see several OEMs showcasing various cars, two-wheelers and concept models

Mercedes-Benz will showcase the EQG, electric SUV based ion G-Class at the event

Skoda will showcased the Enyaq iV electric SUV at the event

Tata Curvv concept will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Tata Altroz Racer will be another attraction at the event

The homegrown automaker will showcase the Harrier EV at the event along with Nexon CNG and Punch EV models

Toyota announced that it will showcase electric and hybrid vehicles at the expo

Godawari Eblu Feo X is an electric scooter that will be showcased at the same event

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric crossover concept too will be showcased at the event
