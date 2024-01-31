Scheduled to take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi between February 1-3, this event will see several OEMs showcasing various cars, two-wheelers and concept models
Mercedes-Benz will showcase the EQG, electric SUV based ion G-Class at the event
Skoda will showcased the Enyaq iV electric SUV at the event
Tata Curvv concept will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Altroz Racer will be another attraction at the event
The homegrown automaker will showcase the Harrier EV at the event along with Nexon CNG and Punch EV models
Toyota announced that it will showcase electric and hybrid vehicles at the expo
Godawari Eblu Feo X is an electric scooter that will be showcased at the same event
Maruti Suzuki eVX electric crossover concept too will be showcased at the event