Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 28, 2025: Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
Latest news on January 28, 2025: Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
28 Jan 2025, 09:58 AM IST
28 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan looks to Trump-proof North American production plans
- Nissan is reconsidering its EV production timeline in the US due to uncertainty over EV tax credits under Trump.
28 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted revealing key changes. Is it worth waiting?
- The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 comes sharing the digital instrument cluster with its sibling Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.
28 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla, BMW take EU to court over China EV tariffs
- Tesla and BMW have filed challenges against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, arguing that the duties harm competitiveness and slow decarbonisation efforts.
28 Jan 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan aims to repair its flailing business, no plan to close manufacturing plants
- Nissan will focus on reducing and consolidating existing production lines both in Japan and overseas to cut costs.
28 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 27: Hyundai sold 6.75 connected cars, Skoda Kylaq delivery begins & more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
