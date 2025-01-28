HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 28, 2025: Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 09:58 AM
Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Latest news on January 28, 2025: Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
28 Jan 2025, 09:58 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick

  • Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
28 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan looks to Trump-proof North American production plans

  • Nissan is reconsidering its EV production timeline in the US due to uncertainty over EV tax credits under Trump.
28 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted revealing key changes. Is it worth waiting?

  • The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 comes sharing the digital instrument cluster with its sibling Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.
28 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla, BMW take EU to court over China EV tariffs

  • Tesla and BMW have filed challenges against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, arguing that the duties harm competitiveness and slow decarbonisation efforts.
28 Jan 2025, 07:30 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan aims to repair its flailing business, no plan to close manufacturing plants

  • Nissan will focus on reducing and consolidating existing production lines both in Japan and overseas to cut costs.
28 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 27: Hyundai sold 6.75 connected cars, Skoda Kylaq delivery begins & more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST

