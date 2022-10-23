Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at ₹10,000

Electric sports bike maker Ultraviolette Automotive has opened bookings for the F77 from today for a token amount of ₹10,000. The electric motorcycle is slated to launch on November 24 this year and its pricing is still a mystery. The Ultraviolette F77 makes use of a light-weight frame for better handling on road. The company claims that the motor mount of the e-bike has become 30 per cent lighter than before and two times stiffer as well, ensuring better stability.

The EV company also said that the first experience zone for the e-bike would come up be in Bangalore, and then the network would be expanded in a phased manner.

The sports bike comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have a higher energy density than before. This results in more power output and significantly improved range as well. The motorcycle offers 307 km of range on a single charge. The company claims this battery pack inside an aluminium casing is the largest on any electric two-wheeler. It comes with five levels of safety and passive air cooling.

The updated battery pack of the electric bike claims to come combining aerospace technology and consumer technology in one package. The transmission of this bike has been refined for better performance. It gets an updated swingarm, ensuring better riding comfort and improved overall performance.

The electric sports bike has undergone five years of development following rigorous research and development. The company also expects the bike to fetch at least 70,000 pre-launch bookings from as many as 190 countries. The motorcycle is expected to be available in three variants - Airstrike, Laser and Shadow, as the company previously hinted.

