Ultraviolette announces plans to introduce new electric two wheelers. Here's what to expect

The Indian performance electric motorcycle maker, Ultraviolette or UV has announced its plans to expand across various other two wheeler segments. The company revealed that over the course of next two years, it plans to enter various other electric two wheeler segments under its ‘Strategic Product Expansion plan’.

The idea here is to focus on design, performance and future-ready technology to introduce a newer set of products. UV stated that it aims to leverage its extensive Research and Development to build a robust future product pipeline.

The multi-segment approach aims to make cutting-edge EV technology more accessible while maintaining the brand's hallmark of futuristic design and advanced engineering. Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette, explained that the company’s focus on research and development has been instrumental in developing the technology for vertical integration across core systems such as Battery technology, Powertrain, and Safety systems. This approach has laid a strong foundation and will enable the company to expand across multiple two-wheeler segments at a much faster pace.

Ultraviolette: Upcoming bike

Earlier last year, Ultraviolette filed a new design patent for an electric motorcycle that is based on the Concept X. The underpinnings of the new motorcycle will be shared with the F77. So, the frame would be the same that would be suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

There would be disc brakes at both ends along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The battery pack would still be fixed and would be seated where the engine sits on an internal-combustion engine powered by a motorcycle. The wheel sizes are not yet confirmed but they could be 17-inch units with the design language that we have seen on the F77. The wheels would be wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Ultraviolette: Current range of products

The Ultraviolette F77 became the debutante product for the motorcycle maker. The model was launched in 2023. As of now, the company retails two versions of the F77, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the F77 Mach 2. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available at a starting price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and the Recon trim is priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 share the same battery packs but with slight differences in range and performance. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes with a 7.1 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 211 km on a full charge.

The electric powertrain onboard this model churns out 35.70 bhp peak power and 90 Nm of maximum torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 155 kmph, with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant, which is yet to be launched, gets a 10.3 kWh battery and a range of 323 km on a single charge, along with a motor that produces 39.65 bhp power and 100 Nm torque. This variant promises a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds.

Similarly, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is also available in two variants: Standard and Recon. They get the same 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs, respectively. However, the F77 Mach 2’s Standard variant delivers 36.19 bhp and 90 Nm torque, while the Recon bumps up the power to 39.65 bhp power and 100 Nm torque, offering the same performance figures as the Superstreet Recon, with a top speed of 155 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 7.7 seconds.

