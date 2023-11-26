TVS aims to expand its electric two-wheeler range over next 12 months

TVS Motor Company aims to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio over the next one year with an aim to cater to different consumer segments. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has planned to launch a series of electric two-wheelers over the next 12 months at different price points, claimed a PTI report.

TVS is reportedly planning to start commercial sales of its new electric scooter TVS X in the current quarter that will end in December 2023. Speaking about the auto company's strategy for electric vehicles, its Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan has said that the Chennai-based company will expand its electric two-wheelers with a series of new products focusing on different consumer segments, over the next 12 months.

Watch: TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review

The upcoming series of electric two-wheelers would be coming in the range of five to 25 kilowatts, said Radhakrishnan. He also said that to serve the robust demand in the Indian market, TVS has ramped up the production capacity of its iQube electric scooter to 25,000 units per month and plans to enhance it further. Besides that, the auto company is also planning to expand its EV sales infrastructure in the coming months,

Radhakrishnan hopes that TVS will become a major player in the Indian EV market. "With the product lineup planned from TVS and continuous improvement in infrastructure, we are confident that we will continue to be a strong player in the EV segment," he noted.

Besides expansion in the Indian market, TVS is aiming to export its EVs to global markets as well. Speaking about this, Radhakrishnan said that in the next two to three-quarters, iQube should be available in many markets. "We want to take it to many markets and at some point of time, iQube will also get into Europe. So, there is a very clear strategy, plan and very clear network plan we have put, and we will take our EV in every market," he added. the TVS official also said that the TVS X electric scooter would play a key role in both domestic and international markets.

