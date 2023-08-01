Ather is working on its next big electric scooter 450S

Published Aug 01, 2023

Slated to launch on August 3, the electric scooter has been teased multiple times

The Ather 450S comes carrying the same basic silhoutte as the 450X

Being a cheaper derivative of the 450X, the upcoming 450S will come as a toned down version of the flagship Ather scooter

Unlike the 450X, the 450S is expected to come with lack of connectivity features

As Ather has teased, it will come with a thick grab rail and LED taillight

Expect the 450S to come with a toned down performance compared to 450X

It will compete with the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube

Ather aims to grab a larger chunk of consumers with the upcoming 450S

Expect more details to be revealed on August 3
