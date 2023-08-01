Slated to launch on August 3, the electric scooter has been teased multiple times
The Ather 450S comes carrying the same basic silhoutte as the 450X
Being a cheaper derivative of the 450X, the upcoming 450S will come as a toned down version of the flagship Ather scooter
Unlike the 450X, the 450S is expected to come with lack of connectivity features
As Ather has teased, it will come with a thick grab rail and LED taillight
Expect the 450S to come with a toned down performance compared to 450X
It will compete with the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube
Ather aims to grab a larger chunk of consumers with the upcoming 450S
Expect more details to be revealed on August 3