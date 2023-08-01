Ather 450S teased for the first time: Check it out

HT Auto
Ather Energy is working on a more affordable version of the 450X for quite some time now. It will be called 450S and will launch on 11th August. The manufacturer is already accepting pre-bookings for the electric scooter. Now, Ather Energy has released a teaser image of the 450S. The image shows that the 450S will look identical to the 450X. However, it will get a different display layout.

01 Aug 2023
Image of Ather 450X used for representational purpose only.
Image of Ather 450X used for representational purpose only.

In the image, the instrument cluster of the 450S has been covered up with a hoodie. The manufacturer has already revealed that the 450S will come with a different instrument cluster. It will be a coloured LCD unit that will show various information. There is a possibility that the electric scooter will get a joystick to control the screen.

There is a possibility that the 450S will also miss out on some features such as cloud connectivity. This means that Google Maps functionality won't be on offer nor there will document storage facility. It is not yet clear whether the scooter will feature Bluetooth connectivity or not.

Ather has also announced that the 450S will be priced at 1.3 lakh ex-showroom. However, this will be an introductory pricing. Other things we know about the scooter are its top speed of 90 kmph and IDC range of 115 km.

Considering that the top speed of the Ather 450S is the same as the 450X. It can be expected that the 450S will get the electric motor from the 450X. The motor puts out 6.4 kW or 8.58 bhp of max power and the peak torque output is rated at 26 Nm.

The battery pack on the 450X measures 3.7 kWh with an IDC claimed range of 146 km. Considering that the 450S is rated for an IDC range of 115 km, the battery pack is expected to have a rated capacity of around 3 kWh.

