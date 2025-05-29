This $7,000 single-seat EV sparks revolution in compact mobility, could be a viable solution for jam-packed Indian roads

Jam-packed, congested roads are a menace to urban mobility, and the problem is felt across the world. In India, where the vehicle density as well as road user density has been growing like never before, the problem is even worse. In such a scenario, KG Motors' new tiny single-seater electric car could be the saviour. It comes busting a burgeoning myth: that bigger is better, on which the majority of the global carmakers have been relying.

Priced at $7,000, which translates to around ₹5.98 lakh, the new single-seater battery-powered electric car is described as a mibot or mobility robot. Bloomberg has reported that the Hiroshima-based Japanese startup aims to produce 3,300 units of the EV, and more than half of those have already been sold out. The manufacturer aims to deliver these cars to the buyers by March 2027. Incidentally, that puts the EV startup on track to outpace the world's biggest automaker, Toyota, in Japan’s electric vehicle market by March 2027.

What KG Motors' mibot offers?

At under 1,500 mm height, KG Motors’ new single-seater electric mibot has a range of up to 100 kilometres on a full charge. It commands a charging time of five hours and a top speed of 60 kmph. Kazunari Kusunoki, KG Motors' Founder and CEO, said that with these figures, the EV prioritises efficiency over luxury. It costs ¥1 million ($7,000) before tax, which is about half the price of Japan’s most popular EV, Nissan’s Sakura. Production of the small EV is slated to commence in October this year.

What propels KG to bring this EV in block?

Speaking about the idea that sparked the project, Kusunoki emphasises that cars on the roads are simply too big. "Seeing so many big cars travelling Japan’s narrow streets — that’s where this all began for me," he said.

Small-sized EVs have helped spark consumer acceptance of battery-powered cars around the world. In China, the world’s biggest EV market, SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co.’s Hongguang Mini was at one point the top seller of the country. However, with its single-seat design, KG Motors’ mibot is in a tiny league of its own. The small EVs offer personal mobility in a practical and compact manner, and are capable of reducing congestion on the roads in comparison to bigger cars, as well as contributing to reducing emissions.

Speaking of the EV, Kusunoki said that the first 300 units should be delivered to customers in Hiroshima and Tokyo before the end of March 2026, while the other 3,000 will be shipped nationwide. He also said that the startup will lose money on the first batch but should break even on the second. After that, the company aims to produce around 10,000 units annually.

