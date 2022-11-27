HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Fake Tesla Cybertruck From India Looks Next To Original

This fake Tesla Cybertruck from India looks next to original

Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled to the world for the first time over three years ago, and since then, it has remained one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world. Despite Tesla's failure to bring it to production multiple times, the interest in Tesla Cybertruck never waned, and it has fetched nearly 1.6 million bookings so far. However, these disruptions never stopped enthusiasts from all corners of the world from creating Cybettruck replicas. The latest one was spotted in India, in the Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra, and this fake Tesla Cybertruck looks next to the original.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tesla Cybertruck replica was spotted in Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra. (Image: Youtube/CS 12 Vlogs)
The Tesla Cybertruck replica was spotted in Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra. (Image: Youtube/CS 12 Vlogs)
The Tesla Cybertruck replica was spotted in Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra. (Image: Youtube/CS 12 Vlogs)
The Tesla Cybertruck replica was spotted in Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra. (Image: Youtube/CS 12 Vlogs)

Also Read : London cracks down on polluting vehicles. Should Delhi take a cue?

We have seen a wide range of Tesla Cybertruck replicas since late 2019, after the unveiling of the EV. These include one from Bosnia and Herzegovina and at least two from Russia. One replica from the United States was even built from wood. The one from India is the latest addition to this list, and it appears to be one of the most accurate.

The details of the Tesla Cybertruck replica spotted in Maharashtra are limited, but clearly, the manufacturer has done a surprisingly good job. It mimics the design of the original Tesla Cybertruck very closely. The video that surfaced online revealing the replica of the Cybertruck shows the car without any headlamps, taillights or the front windshield. However, the basic silhouette of the EV remains the same as the original one. The silver paint theme, large chunky wheels wrapped with off-road focused tyres, black lower body cladding, sloping roof, and an eye-catching and unusual-shaped cabin are all there, just like the real Cybertruck.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The owner of the vehicle has not revealed details about what vehicle this Cybertruck replica originally started out as, but it seems that it is based on a bespoke steel structure that allowed the manufacturer to do a good job of matching the proportions of the original electric pickup truck. Interestingly, despite being a Tesla Cybertruck lookalike, the replica vehicle is not very useful to drive on the street. The reason behind that is the lack of headlamps, taillights or even a windshield. What's more interesting is that it is unknown whether the EV runs on a battery or an internal combustion engine.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city