This fake Tesla Cybertruck from India looks next to original

Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled to the world for the first time over three years ago, and since then, it has remained one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world. Despite Tesla's failure to bring it to production multiple times, the interest in Tesla Cybertruck never waned, and it has fetched nearly 1.6 million bookings so far. However, these disruptions never stopped enthusiasts from all corners of the world from creating Cybettruck replicas. The latest one was spotted in India, in the Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra, and this fake Tesla Cybertruck looks next to the original.

We have seen a wide range of Tesla Cybertruck replicas since late 2019, after the unveiling of the EV. These include one from Bosnia and Herzegovina and at least two from Russia. One replica from the United States was even built from wood. The one from India is the latest addition to this list, and it appears to be one of the most accurate.

The details of the Tesla Cybertruck replica spotted in Maharashtra are limited, but clearly, the manufacturer has done a surprisingly good job. It mimics the design of the original Tesla Cybertruck very closely. The video that surfaced online revealing the replica of the Cybertruck shows the car without any headlamps, taillights or the front windshield. However, the basic silhouette of the EV remains the same as the original one. The silver paint theme, large chunky wheels wrapped with off-road focused tyres, black lower body cladding, sloping roof, and an eye-catching and unusual-shaped cabin are all there, just like the real Cybertruck.

The owner of the vehicle has not revealed details about what vehicle this Cybertruck replica originally started out as, but it seems that it is based on a bespoke steel structure that allowed the manufacturer to do a good job of matching the proportions of the original electric pickup truck. Interestingly, despite being a Tesla Cybertruck lookalike, the replica vehicle is not very useful to drive on the street. The reason behind that is the lack of headlamps, taillights or even a windshield. What's more interesting is that it is unknown whether the EV runs on a battery or an internal combustion engine.

