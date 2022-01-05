Tesla Cybertruck production likely to delay further beyond 2022, hints website

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles the global automotive community has been waiting for. Since its unveiling, the electric car manufacturer has set production timelines and delayed those multiple times. The latest timeline set by the EV maker was 2022.

However, it seems the Tesla Cybertruck is unlikely to enter production this year.

Reslarati first reported that the EV maker has removed the upcoming Cybertruck's 2022 production estimate from its official website. This move has fuelled speculation that the electric pickup truck may be further delayed.

Just a few weeks ago, Tesla's official website mentioned that people who booked Cybertruck will be able to complete their configuration when production nears in 2022. Now, the page simply says that 'as production nears', ditching the timeline.

Tesla has been known for not making announcements officially. Instead, the company relies on its CEO Elon Musk's huge fan following on Twitter. Also, for some minor announcements, Tesla just updates its official website to convey the information. These updates can range from price changes and configuration changes to production and delivery updates.

The latest update on the Tesla website might be a significant move for the upcoming electric pickup truck. Or it could just be a simple tweaked sentence. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is expected to make a major announcement related to the new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas later this week.

The move came after order specs and pricing of the Cybertruck were removed from the order page a few months back. Details were surfaced about the elimination of a single motor variant of the Cybertruck.

This is not the first time Tesla delayed the production and launch of a much-awaited vehicle. The bestselling Tesla car, Model 3 too faced similar disruptions, as the automaker delayed its launch multiple times due to the fund crunch issue.