Home > Auto > News > Tesla market value touches $144 billion after record deliveries
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicles. (REUTERS)

Tesla market value touches $144 billion after record deliveries

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 06:31 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla made record deliveries of about 3,08,600 electric vehicles in its fourth quarter.

  • Tesla chief Elon Musk earned around $33.8 billion on Monday as the shares of the EV company saw a rise.

Tesla has started 2022 on a strong note as the electric vehicle company delivered almost one million EVs around the world last year. With it, Tesla even bettered its own previous target. Following this, the valuation of the EV company touched $144 billion on Monday.

Similar Bikes

Bgauss A2 (HT Auto photo)

Bgauss A2


₹ 52,499* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Odysse Electric E2go (HT Auto photo)

Odysse Electric E2go


₹ 52,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy


₹ 53,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar (HT Auto photo)

Merico Electric Merico Speedstar


₹ 53,692* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200


₹ 53,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)

Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li


₹ 54,880* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Emotorad Emx (HT Auto photo)

Emotorad Emx


₹ 54,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 (HT Auto photo)

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100


₹ 55,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Eeve Eeve Ahava (HT Auto photo)

Eeve Eeve Ahava


₹ 55,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)

White Carbon Motors O3


₹ 55,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The share of it also increased by 14 per cent in New York which is the brand's biggest gain since March last year, reported Bloomberg.

Tesla's total market value now stands equivalent to the entire Honeywell International Inc. or Starbucks Corp. Reportedly it is also more than the value of almost 90 per cent of the companies in the S&P 500 Index. 

In the fourth quarter, Tesla worldwide deliveries stood at 3,08,600 vehicles. It also topped the company's own previous record of 2,41,300 EVs in the previous quarter. Tesla delivered about 9,36,000 electric vehicles last year, which is nearly double the deliveries it made in 2020.

(Also read | Elon Musk earns $1.41 billion per hour on Monday as Tesla surge continues)

Highlighting Tesla's growth, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said that this is a jaw-dropping performance by the EV company at the end of the year that gives a massive push to the company as it enters 2022. “This is a trophy-case quarter for Tesla as the company blew away even bull-case expectations," Ives further added. The analyst also conveyed that these numbers are a result of robust demand for Tesla vehicles in China and the company's smart skill in navigating through the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

On deliveries, Tesla CEO Elon Musk who had pledged delivery growth despite the supply chain nightmare took to the microblogging site to praise his crew on the record deliveries. Previously, Tesla has said repeatedly it expects 50 per cent annual increases in deliveries over a multi-year period.

(Also read | Around 40 lakh people to drive Tesla cars by the end of 2022: Report)

Another Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne stated that the EV company continues to execute well in terms of production and deliveries above consensus expectations. “As the competition heats up from incumbent OEMs and new entrants alike, we see 2022 becoming a critical year for Tesla," added Osborne.

 

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue