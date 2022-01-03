Around 40 lakh people to drive Tesla cars by the end of 2022: Report

Tesla is growing at a rapid pace. The Model 3 and Model Y have done wonders for the electric car major. The car major has delivered almost one million electric cars across the world in 2021, significantly improving its own target of increasing deliveries by 50 per cent.

The EV maker delivered 936,000 EVs in all of 2021, nearly doubling the number that it had in 2020.

(Also Read: Tesla doubles global car deliveries to nearly 1 million in 2021, betters own aim)

Now a report claims that by the end of this year, around 40 lakh people around the world would be driving Tesla cars. The projection by InsideEVs claims that by the end of 2021, Tesla has delivered more than 2,335,000 pure electric cars, which is by way more than anyone else.

The Model 3 and Model Y all-electric cars have been propelling the sales of the EV manufacturer at a rapid pace. In 2021, both Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the most popular electric vehicles from the US manufacturer with 911,208 units sold. This number includes more than half a million Model S and Model X along with more than 1.8 million Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. If we look at Tesla's sales performance in 2021, the automaker's fourth-quarter sales were increased by 0.1 million per month.

Tesla is now working on its most cheap EV, which would be christened as Model 2. Upon launch of this car, Tesla might further increase its sales momentum. The Tesla Cybertruck that will compete with rivals such as Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer Electric too will help the automaker to boost sales volume.

The projection further claims that we might see 2.5 million total and two million Model 3 and Model Y vehicles being sold by February March this year. Clearly, with the growing focus on electric mobility and ramping up of production Tesla is witnessing a fortune with its pure electric cars.