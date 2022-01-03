Tesla doubles global car deliveries to nearly 1 million in 2021, betters own aim

Tesla has announced it delivered almost one million electric vehicles (EVs) across the world in all of 2021, significantly improving its own target of increasing deliveries by 50%. Tesla delivered 936,000 EVs in all of last year, nearly double of what it had in the preceding year.

According to reports, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the most popular EVs from the US manufacturer with 911,208 units of both being sold.

This was followed by 24,964 units of Model S and Model X being sold. These two are the luxury models from Tesla and carry a price tag of nearly $100,000.

A bulk of the sales thrust came in the fourth quarter with Tesla delivering 308,600 units.

While the delivery figures are impressive indeed, what makes the numbers even more significant is that it has come despite the large number of global challenges that has been plaguing the automotive industry at large.

The pandemic has remained a mammoth challenge while the global shortage of semiconductor chip persists. Tesla has also come under scrutiny of safety regulators in countries like China and Tesla with the most recent being the probe by NHTSA in the US into the autopilot functionality.

Add to these that Tesla also doesn't play in as many markets as some of its direct and indirect rivals signals the dominant nature of play where the company does offer its products. While a country-wise breakdown of units delivered isn't available as yet, it would be a safe assumption that the bulk of the thrust for Tesla has come from China and the United States.

CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to thank Tesla employees for going the extra distance during the holidays to ensure that deliveries remain on track. Musk became the world's wealthiest person in 2021 and the rise in his fortunes has been powered by the strong play from Tesla