Tesla Cybertruck deliveries halted amid issue with giant windshield wiper

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 08:56 AM
  • Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest windshield wiper available on a consumer vehicle.
Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest windshield wiper available on a consumer vehicle.
Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest windshield wiper available on a consumer vehicle.

It is not very long since the Tesla Cybertruck's deliveries commenced late last year. However, the electric pickup truck with an unusual design has already hit a snag. The electric car manufacturer has halted Tesla Cybertruck deliveries amid a problem with the motor of the EV's giant windshield wiper, revealed the Cybertruck Owners Club forum.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes equipped with the biggest wiper put on any consumer vehicle in the world. Such a long wiper on the Tesla Cybertruck's windshield compensates for the design of the EV, as the styling language aims to have a straight line from the front end all the way to the apex of the roof. This design philosophy results in nowhere to hide the wipers between the hood and the huge windshield. The automaker opted for a single giant exposed wiper with a vertical resting position for aerodynamic reasons, but this strategy leaves the wiper wide open.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck joins Dubai Police's patrol fleet

The windshield wiper of the Tesla Cybertruck comes powered by the electric vehicle's automatic wiper system, which is common on all Tesla cars. However, Tesla's auto windshield wiper system has been accused of being notoriously bad, not just in the Cybertruck but in other models as well.

It is not clear how many Tesla Cybertruck has been impacted by the snag. However, the forum has revealed that the electric car manufacturer has delayed the deliveries of the Cybertrucks. The forum also indicated that the Cybertruck's deliveries would be halted for roughly a week. The forum also revealed that some of the Tesla Cybertruck buyers have been told that the automaker would have to replace the windshield wiper motor on all the units of the pickup truck. However, this information has not been confirmed by the OEM. Also, Tesla has not issued an official recall notice yet as well.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2024, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car

