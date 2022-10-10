HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV bookings open today: Here's a step-by-step guide to reserve a unit

Tata Tiago EV is the most-affordable electric hatchback available in the Indian car market at present.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 12:34 PM
Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery options with range anywhere between 250 kms and 315 kms. It also supports fast=charging.
Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery options with range anywhere between 250 kms and 315 kms. It also supports fast=charging.
Tata Motors will open bookings' window for its latest electric vehicle - Tiago EV - today at noon. This is the most affordable electric hatchback available to individual customers in the country with prices starting at around 8.49 lakh and going up to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Tiago EV has generated a lot of interest among potential buyers of four-wheeled EVs, not just because the price points at which it is being offered but also because of its claimed range and the features on offer. While it may look almost identical to its twin with a petrol engine under the hood, the Tiago is a zero-emission vehicle that is being touted as a perfect city commute option. It is available with two battery pack options - 19.2 kWH and a 24 kWh unit. There are also two charging options available - a 3.3 kW AC option for both battery packs and a faster 7.2 kW AC for the larger battery pack.

Tiago EV is offered in four broad variants - XE, XT, XZ, and XZ+ Tech Lux. While automatic transmission is standard across all these variants, it is the upper variants that also come with several feature highlights like rain-sensing wipers, Harman music system, automatic climate control, connected car technology, etc.

Mighty interested so far? Good because here's your step-by-step guide to booking a Tata Tiago EV:

Booking for Tata Tiago EV can be made either online or at any authorized dealership of Tata Motors in the country. The booking amount is at 21,000. Expect a rush online as only the first 10,000 units are eligible for the introductory prices and of these, 2,000 units are reserved for those who already own a Tata electric car.

Deliveries of Tiago EV will start from January of next year onwards but customer test drives start from second half of December. Tata Motors has also said that display units of the EV would be put up at leading malls in major cities across the country. As for delivery timelines, these would depend on the time of booking made, variant and colour chosen etc. The company, however, is prioritizing production of the top-end XZ+ Tech LUX variant which means if you choose this, chances are you would get your EV sooner rather than later.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tata Motors Tiago
