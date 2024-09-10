Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev, Nexon Ev, Tiago Ev Prices Slashed As Part Of Festive Discount. Check How Much You Can Save

Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV prices slashed as part of festive discount

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 13:25 PM
  • Tata Motors also reduced prices of its flagship models like Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs ahead of the festive season to boost sales.
Tata Motors is offering massive discounts on its three electric cars Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV ahead of the festive season to boost sales.

A day after reducing the prices of some of its flagship models, Tata Motors has announced big price cuts on its electric vehicles too in an effort to increase sales ahead of the festive season. The carmaker announced today (September 10) that three of its electric cars, including the Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV, will see their prices slashed by up to 3 lakh besides other benefits for the next few weeks. The discount scheme does not include other electric cars like the Tigor EV or the recently-introduced Curvv EV.

On Monday, Tata Motors had cut down the prices of Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz by up to 2.05 lakh besides offering other benefits. The festive discount has been extended to Tata models with petrol, diesel or CNG powertrain. The discount offer on these cars also do not include new models like the Curvv.

Tata Motors's festive discount scheme on all these models are applicable till October 31.

Tata EV festive discounts: Which electric car gets maximum benefit?

The biggest beneficiary of Tata Motors' festive discount scheme is the Nexon EV. The carmaker is offering up to 3 lakh discount on the electric SUV that rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV. After the discount, the entry-level variant of the Nexon EV can be purchased at 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch EV, which is one of the best-selling electric cars in India, has also seen its prices go down in the discount scheme. One will be able to save up to 1.20 lakh on the electric SUV with the base variant now costing just under 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiago EV, Tata's smallest and most affordable electric car on offer, has also seen its prices slashed by 40,000. The festive discount offer has reduced the price of its entry-level variant to 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata EV festive discounts: What other benefits are available?

Besides offering discounted prices on its flagship electric cars, Tata Motors is also offering other incentives for customers willing buy an EV in the next seven weeks. According to the carmaker, Tata EV customers will also be able to enjoy free of cost charging for six months. The offer will be applicable at any of the Tata Power charging stations across India. Currently, Tata Power offers more than 5,500 charging stations in the country.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Punch EV Nexon EV Tata Motors Electric vehicle Electric car EV Tiago EV
